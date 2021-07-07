Bank robbery crime spree leads to charges against two men

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two men are now charged in Waukesha County in connection to a bank robbery crime spree.

Police say Kaia Mueller was wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Oconomowoc and two armed carjackings.

Authorities believe Mueller crashed a stolen SUV along the interstate in Oconomowoc. When they shot out the windows with bean bag rounds, they found that Mueller was gone.

The 44-year-old was arrested the next day near Wisconsin Dells.

On Tuesday, Mueller and his alleged accomplice, Malachi Thorne-Gray, appeared in Waukesha County Court.

Mueller is charged with six felonies. Thorne-Gray faces four.

Authorities say Thorne-Gray gave Mueller his gun because Mueller can't buy his own as a convicted felon.