Biden to host Jordanian king as royal feud engulfs US ally

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on July 19. The visit comes just months after the detention of his half-brother amid a rare moment of palace intrigue for the close American ally. The White House says Abdullah, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein will visit with the Bidens to “highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan.” In April, Jordanian authorities broke up an alleged plot by the Prince Hamzah, half brother of King Abdullah II, to try to take a throne he was once in line to inherit.