California identifies new, rare gray wolf pack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — State wildlife officials say a new pack of gray wolves has been identified in Northern California, becoming the third pack to establish itself in the state in the last century. The online site SFGate reported that three wolves in the Beckworth pack were first spotted in May on a trail camera in Plumas County near the California-Nevada state line. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the discovery comes after the tracks of two wolves were detected earlier this year in the same area. Conservationists say the arrival of more wolves is wonderful. Ranchers who worry about attacks on their cattle are less enthusiastic, saying it’s one of their worst nightmares.