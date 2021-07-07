Chinese locks down border town as Myanmar battles outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities have locked down a Chinese city bordering Myanmar, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded. Another 15 cases were found in Ruili in the last 24 hours, on top of six in the previous two days, according to health authorities in southwestern Yunnan province. Authorities had earlier banned unnecessary travel in and out of the city on Monday, after the first cases were reported. The latest cases were discovered during mass testing. They included both Chinese and Myanmar nationals in the city, which has an active cross-border trade. Authorities say they would step up border controls. State media say Myanmar had reported a record 3,602 new cases in last 24 hours.