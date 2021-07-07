Cool and Dry Weather Settles In

Short Term Forecast

It has been a much cooler day in the Coulee region with temperatures struggling to reach the lower 70s in spots. Tonight will continue the coolness with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s. A mild day is on tap for your Thursday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising to the upper 70s.

Return of Rain and T-Storms

Another round of wet weather is headed our way as we approach the end of the week. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible Friday. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms remain into early next week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass and Weeds counts are in the low category tomorrow and Friday. Mold counts are in the high category.

