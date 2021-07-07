DeGrom’s ERA rises above 1.00 as Mets beat Brewers 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom’s ERA crept above 1.00 for the first time this season, and the New York Mets rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in a doubleheader opener. Pinch-hitter José Peraza, batting for deGrom, hit a tying home run with one out in the seventh off Josh Hader, who had converted 24 saves chances since Sept. 20. Edwin Díaz forced in a run by hitting Christian Yelich on the right thigh in the eighth. Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single off Brent Suter in the bottom half.