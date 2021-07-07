Skip to Content

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood’s great ‘Tragedy King,’ dies at 98

National news from the Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — One of Hindi cinema’s greatest actors has died at age 98. Dilip Kumar was hailed as the “Tragedy King” during a career of more than six decades and 60 films. The title came from his many serious roles. In several, his character died as a frustrated lover and a drunkard. He also was known as Bollywood’s only Method actor for his expressive performances identifying a character’s emotions. He died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after a long illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Kumar will be remembered as a cinematic legend. Amitabh Bachchan says the history of Indian cinema will be told as “before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar.”

