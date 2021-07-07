Driver killed in highway shooting in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal highway shooting in Plymouth. Authorities say a suspect in an SUV shot at another vehicle on Highway 169 Tuesday night. The driver in the other vehicle was struck by gunfire. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he later died. Authorities say the shooter fled after shots were fired about 10 p.m. south of County Road 9 in Plymouth. Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle. The suspect vehicle reportedly has damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.