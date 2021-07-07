Families, rescuers hold vigil near collapsed building

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Family members and rescue workers have opened a vigil near the site of a collapsed Florida condo building. It began Wednesday evening shortly after officials announced that they had given up hope of finding any survivors. The gathering included a rabbi reciting a Jewish prayer, followed by a Christian minister leading a recitation of “The Lord’s Prayer.” Earlier Wednesday, officials informed the families of victims and the public that they had exhausted every option available in the search-and-rescue mission and were transitioning to a victim recovery effort. A Miami-Dade Fire Department helicopter conducted a flyover of the somber event.