Bucks find themselves in familiar spot after Game 1 loss

Phoenix, AZ (WXOW) For the third playoff series in a row the bucks will play from behind.

They're down one-game to none after Tuesday night's game one loss to the Suns.

The Bucks trailed for most of this one, but where it got away was in the third quarter.

That's when Suns guard Chris Paul went off, using the three-point shot and mid-range jumpers to help Phoenix build a 20-point lead.

Paul finished with 32 points and backcourt mate Devin Booker had 27, also beating the Bucks off pick and roll plays.

"We looked at film. You feel like there's things you can get better and things you did and you liked. We threw a few different looks during the game. What we do between now and game 2 we'll figure out, we'll talk about. He's a player you have to change up the looks." said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

"That's what CP does, those mid-range twos, the 15-footers, the side-steps. Maybe just do something else. maybe put it in his left hand and drive to the basket. Give him a different look and make him do something different next time," said Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

Game 2 is Thursday night at 8 PM.

You can watch it on WXOW 19.