Germany raids homes of 2 acquaintances of Vienna attacker

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say they have raided the homes of two acquaintances of an Islamic State sympathizer who carried out a deadly shooting in Vienna in November. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that the two men may have known about the gunman’s plans for the attack and failed to inform authorities, instead erasing material on their cellphones and social media platforms to cover up their connections to the attacker. Four people were killed in the attack on Nov. 2 and the gunman also died. Twenty others, including a police officer, were wounded.