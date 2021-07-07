Haiti’s future uncertain after brazen slaying of president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An already struggling Haiti is stumbling into an uncertain future, reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse followed by a reported gunbattle in which authorities say police killed four suspects in the murder, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage. Officials are pledging to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid that shot the president to death and critically wounded his wife. Heading into Thursday, authorities have not provided any details on the suspects, including their ages, names or nationalities, nor have they said anything about a motive or what led police to the suspects. The prime minister has assumed leadership and decreed a two-week state of siege in a beset with poverty, violence and political instability.