In military authorization vote, Quakers claim a victory

As with most legislative achievements, many organizations played a role in the June House of Representatives vote to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which originally authorized then-President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq. But few focused on the issue longer or more doggedly than the Friends Committee on National Legislation, a Quaker group which has toiled for years to stop what it describes as the “endless wars” launched by the United States. With the AUMF repeal effort now placed before the Senate, activists are celebrating the culmination of decades of quiet — but persistent — faith-rooted advocacy.