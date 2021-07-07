Italian lawmakers want citizenship for jailed Egyptian

ROME (AP) — Italian lawmakers are calling on Italy’s government to grant citizenship to an Egyptian student enrolled at Bologna University who has been jailed in Cairo for nearly 1 1/2 years. Egyptian courts have repeatedly extended the detention in jail of Patrick Zaki since he was jailed in February 2020 after arriving in his homeland to visit family. In Rome on Wednesday, the lower chamber of Parliament approved a motion calling on Italy’s government to make Zaki a citizen. Parliament’s upper chamber passed the same motion in April. Zaki had worked as a gender rights researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights..