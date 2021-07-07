Job seekers can attend free job training sessions and career fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several local job service organizations are teaming up to host free job training sessions, as well as a career fair, for those seeking work in Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota.

Workforce Connections, Western Technical College, The Job Center of Wisconsin, Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and Premier Virtual are joining efforts to provide opportunities to job seekers.

Those interested in going into the manufacturing or cyber industries can attend virtual job training sessions on July 23 and 26 at 12:00 p.m.

The organizers said a resume is not required. Attendees may be asked to speak to employers in a separate chatroom. Organizers note this is not an interview, but simply a chance to get to know one another.

A virtual career fair is also scheduled for July 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to the organization, residents can enter the event's lobby beginning July 26 at 12:00 p.m. to check out participating employers.

To register for the events, submit your name and email address on Premier Virtual's website. Additionally, organizers suggest participants also upload a picture or introduction video of themselves. Individuals will then be sent a Zoom link to the event.

For other questions, people can call the La Crosse Job Center at 608-789-5627.