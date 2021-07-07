La Crosse School District holds community listening session for long-range planning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Longfellow Middle School hosted a meeting designed to get community input on the future of the school district.

After taking office last summer, La Crosse Superintendent Aaron Engel inherited a school district with several aging buildings, with five of them being over 80 years old. The cost to repair these buildings is estimated to be well over $70 million. The yearly maintenance budget is only $1.2 million. With a dropping enrollment rate, and less state funding as a result, the school district requires a new approach.

This meeting was held as a chance for the community to engage with the possible plans. The plans that impact the community the most were those to possible close several of the oldest district buildings. Those buildings are Emerson, Spence, all three middle schools, and the Hogan Administrative Building which is over 100 years old.

Superintendent Engel wanted to use this meeting to gage the interest of the communities that would be directly impacted by any closures of schools or transferring of students to other schools within the district. Of the plans discussed, three included moving the students of either Spence or Emerson to the opposite school, or building a new school entirely. The other two plans discussed a possible merger of the two high schools, Central and Logan, into a single school, and moving middle schoolers into fewer buildings. All plans include the closure of the Hogan Administrative Building, and shifting its staff to another district building, possibly Central.

Attendees of the meeting had the chance to speak or give written feedback to the school district as well ask direct questions. Everything from logistical questions about plumbing and parking, to more topics about merging school cultures when combining was discussed. Individual school upgrades were also discussed, with improvements to special education, accessibility, and technology being the main focus.

Engel said that no changes will go through without community support, and that meetings like these are incredibly important for building that support. "The future of our school district is, in a large part, up to our community. Our facilities are a large part of that. We want to involve our community in those decisions, to get feedback, to make the best possible plan, because at the end of the day, if we do anything with our facilities, building or major renovations, we need the support of our community regardless," Engel said. Surveys will be sent out to all La Crosse area residents part of the school district to get more feedback about any possible plans. If a plan is made, it is also possible that the decision will be in a future referendum sometime next spring.

Engel also included that at the state level, the best thing that the state legislature can do is to increase per pupil funding to increase school budgets state-wide.