Lawyer: Jordan court to rule Monday in royal sedition case

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A defense lawyer says Jordan’s state security court is to hand down its verdict in a high-profile sedition case against a former senior official and a member of the royal family on Monday. This means the trial will only have lasted three weeks. Defense lawyers have already pledged to appeal any conviction. The two defendants are accused of conspiring with a senior member of the royal family, Prince Hamzah, to foment unrest against King Abdullah II. Hamzah has not been charged, but he is the central figure in the case. He was placed under house arrest in early April.