Man charged in attack on AP photographer, police at Capitol

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on charges that he assaulted an Associated Press photographer and police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. An FBI agent’s affidavit says 54-year-old Alan William Byerly was armed with what appeared to be a stun gun when he charged at officers guarding the Capitol. Byerly also is accused of joining other rioters in assaulting an AP photographer who was dragged down stairs in front of the building. A federal magistrate in Allentown, Pennsylvania, ordered Byerly to be jailed pending a detention hearing on Monday. Court records don’t list a defense attorney for him.