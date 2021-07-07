Man charged with homicide in Houska Park death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man arrested in connection with the death investigation in Houska Park last month is now charged in the incident.

David A. Pearson, Jr. was charged with Second Degree Reckless Homicide and Felony Bail Jumping related to the June 28 death of Cameron X. Baker.

Pearson appeared in court Wednesday afternoon where he was presented with the criminal complaint against him.

The complaint said that late on the night of the 28th, witnesses said the two men got into an altercation after Baker had been causing a disturbance earlier in the evening.

The complaint said that when the first officer arrived he found Baker with a stab wound to the chest. Despite lifesaving attempts by rescue crews, Baker died at the Houska Park shelter.

Witnesses told investigators that Pearson left the park following the incident. He was later arrested and has been in custody since that time.

Further court proceedings were delayed until an attorney could be found for Pearson.

Pearson remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.