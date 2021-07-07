Minnesota Senate goes home without votes on commissioners

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate has adjourned its special session without a planned vote on confirming two of Gov. Tim Walz’s commissioners. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says GOP senators were ready Wednesday to approve Sarah Strommen as commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources and Dean Compart as president of the Board of Animal Health. The GOP majority appeared to be poised Tuesday to remove Laura Bishop as commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency before she resigned. To voice their objections, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent moved successfully Wednesday to end the special session without votes on the other commissioners.