Officials explain future COVID-19 variants may require booster

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As the Delta variant continues to spread around the country, some worry a COVID-19 booster vaccine may eventually be needed to combat future strains of the virus.

According to the Medical Director of UW Health's Immunization Program Dr. James Conway, a COVID-19 booster would provide an additional vaccine dose to help sustain immunity against the virus.

Dr. Conway stated that over time scientists have determined that most vaccines, such as those protecting against the flu, require multiple doses to properly protect people. With COVID-19 vaccines being relatively new, researchers are continuing to study this.

"There is still so much to learn – how long immunity persists after vaccines, what kinds of reactions people might have with additional doses, and do the vaccines need to be updated for new strains of SARS-CoV2 – that it’s just too soon to know whether we will all need to have booster shots like we do for the flu," said Dr. Conway.

He explained that right now, there is no reason to believe a booster will be needed in the near future, as research shows COVID-19 vaccines are properly protecting people from the latest Delta variant.

However, Conway said this could change if the virus mutates and creates new strains.

"Right now the current vaccines protect very nicely against the Delta variant, but in the future, there could be new variants that show up and would need a new dose and a new type of vaccine to give people full immunity," said Conway.

According to Conway, the more COVID-19 spreads, the more chances the virus has to create new strains. He believes the best way to prevent this is for the public to be vaccinated.

"Really the issue is primarily focusing on trying to get the unvaccinated, vaccinated, rather than worrying about when or if the rest of us who have been might need boosters," said Conway.

Conway encourages all residents to get their vaccines. Additionally, he pointed out that once more individuals do get vaccinated, COVID-19 boosters could be given to help better protect high-risk populations, including the elderly, those with poor immune systems, or individuals with underlying conditions.



