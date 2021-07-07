Officials say Amazon plans distribution center in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport and local chamber of commerce officials have announced that Amazon plans to build a 640,000-square-foot distribution center in the city and create more than 1,000 permanent jobs. The Quad-City Times reports that plans call for building the center north of Interstate 80 and west of the Davenport Municipal Airport. It would be Amazon’s second center in Iowa and its largest in the state after the company opened a 640,000-square-foot center in December outside Des Moines. Local officials estimate that improving roads around the Davenport site will cost $3.9 million but the city has applied to the state for a grant to cover 60% of the cost.