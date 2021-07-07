Pharmacy exec resentenced to 14 years in meningitis outbreak

BOSTON (AP) — A founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmaceutical facility responsible for a deadly meningitis outbreak has been ordered to serve 14 and a half years behind bars. A Boston federal court judge on Wednesday lengthened Barry Cadden’s initial punishment of nine years after it was tossed out by an appeals court. Cadden showed little emotion as he was sentenced for a second time after being convicted of fraud and other crimes in the 2012 outbreak that killed 100 people and sickened hundreds of others. The outbreak was traced to mold-tainted steroid injections produced by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham, about 20 miles west of Boston.