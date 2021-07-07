Replacing the heat and humidity with a comfortable end to the week

After another day of building heat, severe weather swept through the region. Now behind the active evening showers continue overnight as temperatures fall. Be aware of a gray, gloomy, and cool Wednesday compared to the hot and humid holiday weather.

High temperatures today will hold within the 60s. Areas of sunshine will help to bring the 70s back. But an average 80-degree day will not return until early next week.

Thursday will trend to stay dry before a more likely chance for rainfall returns Friday. A few thunderstorms could become strong Friday with scattered showers. More details on the severe potential will become clear over the next 24 hours.

The weekend forecast will continue to include an isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms. Yet, it is not expected to be a washout forecast. Temperatures throughout the weekend will start returning to the 80s under partly cloudy skies.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett