Slovakia’s top court dismisses referendum on early election

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s top court has ruled that a nationwide referendum cannot be held on whether to call an early parliamentary election. President Zuzana Caputova had asked the Constitutional Court to rule on the matter after over 585,000 Slovak citizens signed petitions calling for the snap vote. The political opposition proposed the early election over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that the proposed vote would “violate the character of Slovakia as a democratic state with the rule of law.” Slovakia’s next regular general election is scheduled for 2024.