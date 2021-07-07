Sometimes now, people just say, “give me what the president had”

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - It's been a week since President Biden stopped in La Crosse.

But the impact at The Pearl is lasting.

They received a call the night before the president's arrival, but couldn't tell anyone.

President Biden, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Representative Ron Kind and Governor Tony Evers stopped by at the conclusion of their remarks at the Municipal Transit Utility garage.

The president ordered one scoop of cookies and cream and one scoop of strawberry on a sugar cone.

Pearl owner TJ Peterslie says, "some people now say, just give me what the president had."

TJ says they were in the shop early the morning of the visit making sure everything was ready.

His daughters run the business. TJ says they've assembled a terrific staff and continue the welcoming atmosphere. But a supportive community also has a lot to do with their success.

Another part of creating the business is a bit of luck. Something TJ says, they've always had.

"It was great for our family," said TJ. "Having the president show up for ice cream, that was luck. It certainly wasn't an average Tuesday."