South Carolina gov: Abortion order ‘oversteps’ federal power

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor has appealed the pause of a new abortion law. Gov. Henry McMaster argued in a filing Wednesday that a judge’s decision to put the whole measure on hold during an ongoing lawsuit “oversteps the bounds of federal judicial power.” McMaster wants the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift a lower court’s injunction on the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.” The Republican governor signed the measure into law earlier this year. Planned Parenthood attorneys sued immediately, and the entire law has been blocked. Attorneys for Planned Parenthood have not responded in court.