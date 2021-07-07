Skip to Content

Sweatin’ with the oldies: 30-somethings abound in NBA Finals

New
6:07 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul’s performance in his first NBA Finals game was the headliner on the marquee for the 30-something lineup in the series. The 11-time All-Star is one of several players in the NBA Finals showing that a little veteran savvy can overcome a little loss of athleticism. The Bucks have four players in their rotation who are at least 30 years old and Khris Middleton turns 30 later this summer. The Suns have veterans like Torrey Craig and Jae Crowder providing important minutes. Paul, 36, is looking for a repeat performance in  Game 2 Thursday night in Phoenix.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content