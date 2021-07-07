Visits resume at Wisconsin Prisons for first time during the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- In-person visits have resumed at Wisconsin's prisons, after they were barred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections said the decision is based on a sustained downward trend in COVID-19 infections across the state and in DOC facilities.

“We are very happy to again offer in-person visits,” said DOC Sec. Kevin Carr. “Soon after the pandemic began, we transitioned to video visits as a way to protect our staff, persons in our care and Wisconsin communities. Now, with COVID-19 infection numbers down and vaccination rates up, those in our care and their loved ones can again enjoy each other’s company face-to-face.”

There are currently no active positive cases of COVID-19 in any of Wisconsin's prisons. Data shows 66% of DOC’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

DOC will attempt to honor up to two face-to-face visits per week for each person in its care. In addition, DOC will continue to offer a video visit option.

Visitors are asked to schedule their in-person visits at least two business days in advance. People on approved visitors’ lists are eligible for visits. Up to three approved visitors will be allowed for a specific visit.