Weather Whys: Lightning

This week's question is from Donna K - "We are observing lightning within a cloud and lots of it! But ONLY within a cloud - Why is that?"

Lightning within a cloud is called Intra-Cloud lightning. This is actually the most common form of lighting. When storm clouds build, they create the ingredients to make lightning. The ingredient is an electrical potential with positive and negative electrons. Intra-clouds often make storm clouds flicker with numerous bolts of lightning.

Cloud to ground lightning is the next most common lightning. This is the lightning that we can see make it to the surface due to negative electrons in the clouds connecting to positive charges at the surface. However, you have to have that positive charge to create this type of lightning.

So what Donna was witnessing was actually the same type of lighting we see all the time. Yet that particular storm kept its lightning within the clouds instead of connecting to another cloud, the sky or the ground.

And that's your Weather Why!

Each Wednesday on Daybreak and during the News 19 6 PM Report, the Stormtracker 19 Weather Team will answer YOUR weather questions. Email weather@wxow.com or head over to wxow.com/weatherwhys to get your questions to our team.