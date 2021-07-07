Winona County Fair kicks off Wednesday

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -- After a year off because of the pandemic, county fairs are making a comeback.

The first one of the summer in our area is getting underway on Wednesday. Opening ceremonies for the Winona County Fair begin at 4 p.m.

This year, visitors can expect the return of the carnival, tractor parade, 4H shows and grandstand events.

There are a few changes though. There won't be any bingo or a 4H food booth.

The Winona County Fair goes through Sunday.