Wisconsin National Guard Unit headed to the southwestern border

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Approximately 125 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard will mobilize this fall for a year-long deployment to the southwest U.S. border.

The 229th Engineer Company from Prairie du Chien and Richland Center is going there as part of a federal deployment. They're assisting with what Guard officials are calling "non-law enforcement activities" assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to a Wisconsin National Guard spokesman, the deployment timeline and destinations haven't been determined.

Members of the Sparta and Viroqua-based 107th Maintenance Company mobilized earlier this year for deployment to eastern Europe.

