Wisconsin rental assistance program to help pay internet bills

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (WERA) will now offer assistance with internet costs for households that qualify.

Applicants in the Badger State are eligible if they meet the following criteria:

One or more people in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic;

One or more people in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability;

A household income at or less than 80 percent of county median income.

“Internet connectivity is a vital service that allows renters to engage in distance learning, telework, telemedicine, and obtain essential government services,” said Public Service Commission Chairperson Rebecca Valcq. “These funds will ensure Wisconsinites are able to receive essential services.”

Wisconsin received more than $322 million from the first round of federal Emergency Rental Assistance Funds, funded through the U.S. Department of Treasury and administered in the state by the Department of Administration.