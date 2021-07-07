Work from home culture makes it harder for manufacturing plants to hire employees

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic created a work-from-home culture that makes it harder for manufacturing plants like Inland Packaging to hire new employees.

"Lately it's been tough to have them come in for interviews. They're not showing for whatever reason and so that's been a challenge," Inland corporate recruiter Kelly Laufenberg said. "A huge chunk of people want to work from home and have that flexibility to work from home and in a manufacturing facility we can't. We have to be on-site."

Get more local new coverage here.

Laufenberg said they've tried to adapt their work culture by adding flexible shifts, increasing their pay base, and having full-time employees receive health benefits.

"I think people's lifestyles have changed," She said. "I think people are needing to stay at home more. They're needing to be there for their families. I think there's a fear of going back to work full time too with still being in a pandemic."

The company creates and prints labels sent all around the country.

"We're much more part of the package and we want to be integrated into the package than we are just a label," Director of operations Amy Mashak said. "We've had to at Inland create our own training programs for printers. So you grow up here. You may not know how to print but we'll teach you that career path internally because manufacturing itself printing is growing."

They're hiring for 30 positions.

Graphic designers, engineers and packagers work with brand new technology that makes manufacturing easier.

Both women said the printing business is growing because of the increase in the need for cleaning products.