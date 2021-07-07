Wyoming’s 1st female federal district judge to semi-retire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s first female federal district judge plans to semi-retire in 2022. Going on senior status will give U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne more control over which cases she oversees. Freudenthal tells the Casper Star-Tribune she plans to spend more of her free time with her grandchildren and husband, former Democratic Gov. Dave Freudenthal. Her decision opens the way for Democratic President Joe Biden to nominate a judge in the deeply Republican state. Dave Freudenthal recommended his wife and two others for the job in 2009. President Barack Obama nominated Freudenthal in 2009. The Senate confirmed her 96-1 in 2010.