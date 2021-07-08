Authorities seek 4 inmates after escape from Illinois jail

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Four inmates escaped from a county jail in western Illinois and authorities are advising area residents to remain locked in their homes as they search for the men. Authorities say that Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles southwest of Chicago. It was later determined that three others also were missing. Authorities didn’t immediately say how the men escaped, but said they should be considered armed and dangerous. As of Thursday morning, 35-year-old Jesse Davis, 26-year-old Cody Villalobos, 36-year-old Zachary Hart and 23-year-old Eugene Roets had not been captured.