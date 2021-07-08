Cannes: Adam Driver on singing, surrealism and ‘Annette’

CANNES, France (AP) — In Leos Carax’s “Annette,” an enchantingly demented rock opera, Adam Driver sings in some very strange places. On a motorcycle. At sea. In the middle of lovemaking. “Annette” has predictably caused a stir at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, where its opening-night premiere prompted a wide range of reactions. As you might suspect, opinions tend to differ on absurdist-yet-sincere 140-minute musicals of elaborate melodrama scored by Sparks and co-starring a glowing baby rendered in the form of a puppet. And yet, if anyone can agree on anything in “Annette,” it’s that Driver is really good in it. Extraordinary, even.