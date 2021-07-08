Cool, cloudy and comfortable for the rest of the week

The humidity and rainfall have been kicked out. Temperatures today will stay in the 70s to keep a comfortable summer feel. Skies will bring in times of sunshine especially this evening, but overall trending to keep more cloud cover.

Highs Friday will be similar to Thursday. Then partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue as the next rain maker will slide into the Midwest. Minnesota into Iowa will have the largest chance for rainfall. Yet, by the evening hours, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

The weekend forecast is drying out. A few showers could linger into Saturday but it will be an isolated event. Then the sunshine will make a return with 80-degree high temperatures. Sun and the 80s will spread into your Sunday forecast with an isolated chance for storms in the evening.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett