Country Boom kicks off in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Thousands made their way to Maple Grove Venues to listen to some of the top country in the United States on Thursday.

Country Boom kicked off for its third year after being canceled in 2020. This year's event features artist like Jake Owen, Chris Lane, and Diamond Rio.

"It's just nice to be back with everyone, have a festival vibe," said a County Boom camper Bailey. "Everyone's camping, having fun, listening to music."

Campers arrived ahead of time to set up before the concerts which started at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. The event is cashless this year. Festival-goers will need to preload their debit or credit card on their wristband. They can also pre-load cash on-site and get a refund at the end of the festival if any money goes unspent. A cashless tent will be on hand for any assistance.

The forecast also features some rain so festival-goers should be prepared for possible storms. Organizers spent hours laying mulch and collecting and clearing rainwater from the tops of tents in order to avoid the formation of a mud pit this year.

"We have more pumps than I'd probably like to admit," said Jon Holthaus. "A lot of tarps as well. What we did was we put trash cans, I call it redneck ingenuity, to capture all that water coming from the big tents."

County Road B will be closed to the public during the music event. Hours of closure start from 4:00 p.m. until Midnight on Thursday and 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Parking passes are available for purchase, or concert-goers can catch a free shuttle at either West Salem High School, West Salem Middle School, or at the Valley View Mall. Shuttles run every 15 minutes.

To learn more about the festival and tickets, visit the Country Boom website.