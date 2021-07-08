De Soto High School gets a new mural

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - Those passing through De Soto may notice a new piece of art across from De Soto High School and Middle School. Several students from De Soto are working on a new mural to replace the old one that had become quite weathered over the years.

De Soto's new high school art teacher Carissa Brudos decided that the space needed something new to represent the students and people of De Soto. She enlisted the help of several of her students and others from the middle school to help paint. Kevin Baird, a teacher at Summit Elementary in La Crosse and a friend of Brudos also helped out on the project by gridding out the entire wall for the mural.

Brudos hopes that this new mural will really bring the community together. She has lived in the area for over twenty years and said she had seen the old mural deteriorate over the years. When she got hired, she knew that the new mural was at the top of her bucket list. After months of preparation, the project was finally ready to begin this summer.

This project is about more than the mural, and the students know that. Cadence Thompson, a De Soto high schooler, when asked about the goal of the mural said, "It's to represent people and the things we like to do. We have Wisconsin as part of the thing, so we wanted to represent that, but also to have things like different sports and different activities so everyone can feel included."

The scope of the mural is very broad. It features the De Soto school name and logos, different sections of De Soto's history, and a section to represent each of the different subjects and activities featured at De Soto's schools.

Brudos said she wants this mural to also be a learning moment for students. She said, "I hope they take away a sense of pride, a sense of accomplishment that they did something bigger than themselves, and gave back to the community."

The mural is set to be finished within a week. Each person working on the mural will sign it, and Brudos hopes that in the future they will come back and be proud of the work they have done to beautify the De Soto area.