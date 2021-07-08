Drought conditions likely to linger in Missouri River basin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This year is shaping up to be one of the driest on record because drought conditions are lingering throughout most of the Missouri River basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that this year could be the 10th driest year on record along the river and only about 60% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow into the river. Nearly three-quarters of the Missouri River basin is currently experiencing either drought or abnormally dry conditions — particularly upstream of Sioux City, Iowa — and the amount of snow in the mountains that feed into the river was also below average this year.