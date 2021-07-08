EU border agency to help Cyprus stem migrant arrivals

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union’s executive chief has pledged “more support” to Cyprus from the bloc’s border agency Frontex to stem the flow of migrants to the eastern Mediterranean island nation from neighboring countries including Turkey. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday offered no specifics on how Frontex would help but said that the EU’s European Asylum Support Office would step up its efforts to help Cyprus expedite asylum applications. Cypriot officials say the country is stretched to its limits and can hardly cope as the number of migrants who have either received or applied for international protection in Cyprus now amounts to 4% of the country’s population.