Fire damages condemned home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A fire damaged the second story of a condemned home In La Crosse on Wednesday night.

Firefighters spotted smoke when they arrived at the home on 1803 George St. around 8:30 p.m. The La Crosse Fire Department said that firefighters were also responding to a report of a possible person inside.

They proceeded to the second story and extinguished fire quickly. The firefighters then searched the rest of the home for people. However, no one was inside at the time.

The home suffered moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage. An investigation is now underway.