Hmong Immersion Program teaches kids about Hmong culture through hands-on learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Elementary students from all across La Crosse are getting an opportunity to learn about Hmong culture with a hands-on approach.

The summer school class is learning about Hmong culture and language while working in the East Ward Avenue Garden Space with Hmong elders. Students have the opportunity to grow and harvest traditional Hmong foods and learn about other common vegetables and fruit trees all while working with traditional tools.

"When they use some of these cultural items they can relate it to home," said teacher Pahoua Vang. "For some of these kids, they can relate it to home. It's like, oh my grandma has this at home now I know what it is or I have seen this at my house and now I know what it is so these kids can relate now make connections from school to home," added Vang.

The garden is thanks to collaborative partnerships between Three-Sixty Real Estate, the PM2 Ownership Group, Coulee Region Ecoscapes, and the Hmong Cultural Community Center.