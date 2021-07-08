Judge is asked to change ‘trauma’ wording in Chauvin memo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have asked the judge who handled former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death to rewrite his sentencing order to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not seeking any change in Chauvin’s 22 1/2- year sentence. But he’s asking Cahill to remove suggestions that four girls who witnessed Floyd’s death and testified at Chauvin’s trial weren’t traumatized by what they saw.