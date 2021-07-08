La Crosse man charged with arson after northside home set on fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An arson charge was filed against a La Crosse man after a home is damaged in a fire Wednesday night on the northside of the city.

Patrick J. Pedretti was arrested shortly after the fire at 1803 George Street was called in to 9-1-1. The second floor of the two-story home was fully engulfed in fire according to the criminal complaint filed against Pedretti. A portion of George Street was closed off for nearly two hours because of fire crews on the scene the complaint said.

Pedretti was living in the home, which was recently condemned.

The complaint said fire investigators indicated to police investigators they believed two fires were deliberately set in the home on different levels.

A police investigator said that one of the neighbors indicated that Pedretti was the only person she'd seen at the home that day and that he ran out of the home moments before she saw the flames. The investigator also stated that Pedretti admitted to using a lighter to light candles and a torch in the home earlier in the day.

There were no injuries in the fire.

At the end of a court hearing on Thursday afternoon, Pedretti was released on a $500 signature bond. As part of his conditions of release, he's also not to possess any lighters or flammable objects.