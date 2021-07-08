Malaysia’s top lawyer: PM still in power after ally quits

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s attorney general says Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin remains in power until it can be proven in Parliament that he has lost majority support. The country is in political limbo after the United Malays National Organization, the largest party in the ruling alliance, pulled its support for Muhyiddin. UMNO’s head urged the prime minister to step down and an interim leader to take over until elections can be held safely. It marked the culmination of months of tensions since Muhyiddin took power last year after initiating the downfall of a reformist government. It could trigger fresh elections, although polls are unlikely during a raging pandemic. UMNO accuses the prime minister of mismanaging the pandemic response. Malaysia reported 8,868 new cases Thursday,