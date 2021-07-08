Minneapolis to evaluate pursuit policy after motorist killed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday the city will review its police pursuit policy after a chase that ended with an officer hitting and killing an innocent motorist. Frey called the crash that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier early Tuesday “a horrific tragedy.” Frazier was an uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who captured cellphone video of George Floyd’s death in May 2020 as he was being arrested by Minneapolis police. Frey said the pursuit policy would be evaluated even as the State Patrol and the department investigate the crash.