Miss Whispering Pines 2020 to hold upcoming golf fundraiser

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Trinity Horstman isn't only spending her summer preparing for her sophomore year of high school, she is also planning a fundraiser. The current titleholder of Miss Whispering Pines 2020, who also just competed at the Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen competition, said it's a lot more than just a beauty pageant.

"I'm one of 18 girls who represent the state of Wisconsin and their local communities just to raise money for different things and be supporters when other people need it," Horstman said.

Horstman is doing just that by working to make an impact in the coulee region. She said she will be 'Making Miracles Happen' referring to the title of her fundraiser, which will be hosted at Coulee Golf Bowl on Jul. 26 to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"I've been planning this golf tournament for about two months now," Horstman said.

"We still have lots of things to do like getting more hole sponsorships and getting more teams and players."

The Holmen Sophomore said she has already raised over $1,000 with her current sponsorships, but hopes to raise over $5,000 for CMNH.

To join in on the fun, you can register a team here.

What to know about the golf tournament: