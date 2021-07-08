Munoz, Hadley share the lead at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz had a solid start and a spectacular finish at the John Deere Classic. The Colombian finished with five straight birdies and shot a 63. That gave him a share of the lead at the TPC Deere Run with Chesson Hadley. They were one shot ahead of a trio of players. That includes Hank Lebioda, who was poised to join them. Lebioda was 7 under through 12 holes and tied for the lead until making bogey on his last hole. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker got off to a slow start and rallied for a 70.